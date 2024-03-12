Arsenal make €100m star their number one summer transfer target

Arsenal have reportedly made Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres their number one transfer target for the summer after his superb goal-scoring form this season.

The Gunners could probably do with making some changes up front after slightly indifferent campaigns from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, neither of whom look like ideal long-term options who are going to fire in 20-plus goals every season

Jesus has also had problems with injuries, and while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have occasionally done well up front, they’re not necessarily natural centre-forwards, so there looks like there’s room for someone like Gyokeres.

According to Football Transfers, the in-form Sweden international now appears to be the main man on Arsenal’s list, though he has a €100million release clause, which could make things complicated.

Arsenal are a little happier than they used to be to spend big on the signings they want, but it remains to be seen if they’d rate Gyokeres as worth that kind of fee given that he’s never shown what he can do in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Gyokeres transfer: Will Arsenal splash out for Sporting sensation or look elsewhere?

There are surely a few other strikers out there who’d be closer to being worth €100m, so it’s hard to imagine Gyokeres will remain the north Londoners’ first choice if that price tag doesn’t come down.

Someone like Victor Osimhen seems ideal, even if he’d probably be even more expensive than that, while some fans will no doubt point to the likes of Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Evan Ferguson or Joshua Zirkzee.

Gyokeres is certainly an exciting talent and could be on the agenda for a number of big clubs this summer after his impressive return of 33 goals in 37 games in all competitions so far this season.

This seems like one to watch for Arsenal and other big clubs in the weeks and months ahead.