Following Chelsea’s Premier League victory against Newcastle United yesterday, Michael Owen was astounded by Cole Palmer’s individual genius.

Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle at home on Monday night maintained them in the running for the European spots.

Cole Palmer had another memorable game while wearing the Chelsea colours.

The right winger, who is 21 years old, helped the Blues earn three crucial points by scoring one and setting up another.

Cole Palmer has settled well at Chelsea

In just 33 Chelsea games, he has already bagged 13 goals and 11 assists. It has been amazing to see how quickly the young player has adapted to a new club in a new city.

After witnessing Palmer’s most recent Chelsea performance yesterday at Stamford Bridge, Premier League legend Michael Owen was unable to resist his appreciation for the player.

Owen told Premier League productions: “I like Cole Palmer a lot. He’s making a late run for England’s EURO squad I think – Gareth Southgate was there tonight and I’m sure he’ll have been watching him. There’s so many good players in that position but he’s in great form and I love the way he plays. You can give the ball to him in tight spaces and that shows he’s got the trust of his team-mates – that’s a great thing.”

Palmer has been Chelsea’s Player of the season

As of right now, he has contributed directly to 40 perfect of Chelsea’s 47 goals in the Premier League this season. This demonstrates his value to the Chelsea team.

His goal against Newcastle demonstrated the kind of confidence he’s playing with; he controlled an Enzo Fernandez ball with one touch before sending a low finish into the net with his second.