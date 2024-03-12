Howe and Tindall raging at 23-year-old Newcastle man at Stamford Bridge

Newcastle suffered yet another defeat on Monday night, this time against Chelsea, and their 12th loss of a topsy turvy 2023/24 Premier League season gives them a lot of work to do if they want to finish the campaign in the European places.

The game itself replicated much of how the Magpies have played throughout the season as one minute they were unplayable, the next Chelsea were swarming all over them.

Howe and Tindall were raging at Newcastle’s Gordon

Even before the Blues had scored their opener, both Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall were seen raging at Anthony Gordon.

Tindall & Howe have been remonstrating with Gordon for a while & seemingly it is because he has not been providing Burn with the cover they want, as Gusto gets beyond the left-back & centres a low cross. The coaches have now switched Almiron to the left to cover Burn. #NUFC #CFC… — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) March 11, 2024

The Athletic’s Chris Waugh detailed how they had seen that the 23-year-old wasn’t providing appropriate support for Dan Burn, and it led to them have to move Miggy Almiron there to plug the gaps that Gordon was leaving.

On the night it just wasn’t enough for the visitors unfortunately, and though Chelsea were far from their best too, they were able to carve out some good chances and, ultimately score the goals to win a game that they too will have seen as vital.

The loss once again highlighted the lack of strength in depth that Newcastle have, and for all of the celebrations at the takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, they’ve still not put any silverware in the cabinet.

The club might be a happier and more productive place to be, but Messrs. Howe and Tindall as well as the owners will be judged on trophies won rather than money spent.