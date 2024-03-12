Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring 19-year-old African midfielder

The Newcastle Chronicle revealed over the weekend that Newcastle United received an approach regarding Mario Dorgeles before sporting director Dan Ashworth commenced his gardening leave.

The report also noted that Arsenal and Chelsea are “aware” of Dorgeles. Meanwhile, Danish football magazine Tipsbladet reported yesterday that the Ivory Coast native has caught the eyes of suitors in Spain and France in addition to the Premier League.

In further detail, Lille, Monaco and Chelsea are the teams that are keeping serious tabs on the 19-year-old midfielder.

Dorgeles to follow in current Premier League player’s footsteps in Denmark

Dorgeles is presently active with FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. The club are renowned for nurturing talent through its association with the Right to Dream academy in Ghana. Notable players from that academy include Mohammed Kudus, who currently plays for West Ham; Kamaldeen Sulemana, who represents Southampton; and Simon Adingra, who is part of Brighton’s squad.

Dorgeles transitioned from that same academy in Ghana to the Danish club in 2022.

This season, he has featured in 14 Superliga matches, with three of them as part of the starting lineup, amassing a total of 429 minutes on the field. He has managed to score one goal during this time.