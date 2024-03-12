Exclusive: Jose Mourinho flew out to the Saudi Grand Prix last weekend as more than just a regular racing fan

Jose Mourinho ideally wants to get back to work immediately and met several senior Saudi figures during his visit as part of a trip sources say was made for “due diligence and relationship building.” The 61-year-old had a meet-and-greet with Newcastle and PIF chairman Yasser Al-Rumayyan. He also discussed life in Saudi and a move to the Kingdom with Turki Al-Sheikh, who is the chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority and one of the most influential and best-connected sports executives in Saudi. Mourinho and Al-Sheikh are long-standing friends. Mourinho was in contact with Saudi FA president Yasser Al-Misehal and sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal. The latter wants to involve him in the sports ventures that form part of Saudi’s Vision 2030.

Jose Mourinho will consider a move to the Saudi Pro League

Mourinho has said in the past he thinks he’ll work in Saudi one day and was the subject last summer of a £100m+ contract offer from Al-Hilal. He chose to stay at Roma, only to be replaced by Daniele De Rossi in January. This came as a shock to Mourinho, who is keen to get back into work as soon as possible. “I don’t want to rest, I want to work,” said Mourinho. “It’s just that I don’t want to make the wrong decision. I have to wait for the right option, one that motivates me. But if I could work tomorrow, I would.” Mourinho was approached by new Al-Shabab chairman Mohamad Al-Munajem but no agreement was reached to manage the club.

And it’s understood centralised Saudi dealmakers want Mourinho to either manage one of the four PIF-controlled clubs or the Saudi national team. Al-Hilal are not expected to make another offer because Jorge Jesus has them top of the league and still in the Asian Champions League. But Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro’s job could come under threat if, as is now expected, they fail to win the league. Al-Nassr are 12 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal as it stands. Al-Nassr also went out of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, losing to UAE-side Al-Ain on penalties in the quarter-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to input on any potential manager change ahead of the summer. Al-Ittihad already replaced Nuno Espirito Santo with Marcelo Gallardo, with the former now at Nottingham Forest. Another imminent change for the current Saudi champions is not thought to be likely. But Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle is also not entirely safe. Following a big-spending summer that saw Riyad Mahrez and Bobby Firmino both arrive, the Jeddah-based club are only third in the Saudi Pro League and almost 20 points off the top. Mourinho could also be considered as a replacement for Roberto Mancini, even though the Italian only joined in August, and on a long-term contract until 2027. Saudi crashed out of the Asian Cup in the round of sixteen after a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to South Korea, and Mancini has a slightly tense relationship with local media since he’s not been afraid to replace established stars.