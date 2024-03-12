Journalist outlines major issue with Leeds first-team player

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has had his fair share of criticism this season for his defensive lapses.

While there is no doubt that Firpo has been a useful player for Leeds and he has added a new dimension to their attack going forward, his inability to defend at a high level consistently has been a major problem.

The Leeds left-back has five assists since the turn of the year but he can be quite vulnerable defensively.

Journalist Phil Hay has now revealed that the former Barcelona defender is struggling with the defensive side of his game and he has not been able to shake off the issues so far.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they will need a more reliable left back if they return to the top flight in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can bring in a more well rounded full back at the end of the season. Firpo could still be a useful player for them, but the former Barcelona player should not be a regular starter for them in the top flight with his current defensive issues.

He has struggled against championship wingers defensively and those problems will only escalate when he is up against world class attackers in the Premier League.

