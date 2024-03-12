Liverpool receive big boost as key 24-year-old back in training, Virgil van Dijk not spotted

Liverpool are preparing for another big week in their season and Jurgen Klopp has been given a boost as Ibrahima Konate returned to training on Tuesday.

The Reds face Sparta Praha in the Europa League round of 16 at Anfield on Thursday, having won the first leg of the tie 5-1, and that’s before travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday to challenge Man United for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Ahead of these matches, Klopp has received a boost as Konate was spotted in training on Tuesday and is expected to be fit for the trip to Manchester reports Sky Sports.

The Frenchman picked up an injury issue in Prague last Thursday and that forced him to miss the Merseyside club’s match with Man City at the weekend.

It was also confirmed that Virgil van Dijk missed training but there is no problem with the defender, with the Ducth star given a rest ahead of the Man United clash.

Ibrahima Konate returns to Liverpool training

The return of Konate is a big boost for Liverpool as the 24-year-old is the best partner for Virgil van Dijk in the Reds’ backline

Klopp is starting to get players back after a worrying injury crisis over the last month and it is amazing how the Merseyside club have come through it with the results they have had.

The run-in for the Premier League title is set to be very tough for all three teams and everyone must have as close to a fully fit squad as possible as they will need it to get over the line in multiple competions.