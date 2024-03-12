Man City’s Pep Guardiola has eye on €30m 21-year-old shining in La Liga

Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol has caught the attention of Man City’s Pep Guardiola who could make a move for the former Barcelona star this summer.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Man City are interested in the centre-back as the Premier League champions want to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Manchester club were almost flawless at the back last season but the current campaign has been the opposite.

City have conceded a lot of goals and have struggled to keep clean sheets for most of the season. This could lead to Guardiola having a rethink about his options and that’s where Marmol may come in.

Why do Man City want Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol?

Marmol joined Las Palmas last summer from Andorra, who acquired the 22-year-old’s talents for just €1.5m but Barcelona have a 50% sell-on fee from any future transfers, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The defender came through the Catalan club’s youth set-up before making his senior debut in 2021 and leaving in 2022.

Las Palmas could seek €30million for the defender and that is a price Man City can certainly afford, although the Premier League club will try to get it lowered.

The La Liga club will feel that the fee has been justified by Marmol’s performances this season as the Spaniard has really impressed at the Gran Canaria Stadium during his first season.

Todofichajes states negotiations over a deal for Marmol could get underway in the coming months as Guardiola really wants the player.

Las Palmas will be reluctant to sell the defender but if City’s fee is a big one, the La Liga outfit may have no choice but to put the Spaniard on a plane to England this summer.