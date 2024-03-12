Man City star could be tempted to accept mammoth €120 million offer

Teams in the Saudi Pro League are eager to sign Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and are prepared to put his determination to the test with a massive €120 million offer.

Although Man City would prefer to have him remain until after 2025, if their demands line up, they may even take an offer.

Since the summer window ended in August of last year, there have been several rumors circulating that Saudi Pro League teams are pursuing De Bruyne. Around that time, Al-Ittihad made a sizable bid for Mohamed Salah.

Nevertheless, the Belgian was off the market following a serious hamstring injury that prevented him from playing until January.

Man City want De Bruyne to stay but things could change

The Man City creative force will, however, be entering the last year of his contract when the summer transfer market opens, which leaves him open to taking on new challenges.

Since the four primary PIF-owned teams—Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli—are all well-positioned to financially acquire some of the greatest players, Saudi clubs are already showing interest.

There are some well-known athletes in the Saudi Pro League, like Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the league is eager to include De Bruyne and Salah in the mix.

According to the source, the Man City creative powerhouse might be enticed with a €120 million deal by several Saudi teams, which would be the highest offer of his career.

When a player has said that they want to leave Man City, the club has never stood in their way. Although there has been discussion of De Bruyne’s contract being extended, the same may apply to him.

Man City cannot compete financially with Saudi clubs

No Premier League team, not even City, can afford to compete with the salaries offered by the Saudi clubs.

Given their enormous financial means, the Saudi clubs may be prepared to pay the treble winners’ high demands in order to get De Bruyne.

As a result, the Belgian will have to decide whether to accept a rich offer to continue his career in the Middle East or to remain one of Man City’s greatest players.