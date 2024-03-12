Man United want 21-year-old superstar; Red Devils are ahead of Real Madrid

At the end of this season, regardless of whether Erik ten Hag is still at the helm at Man United, there are likely to be huge changes in the Red Devils squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group know that they face huge challenges to get the club back to where it belongs amongst the Premier League and European elite.

That has to begin by bringing in the right type and standard of player, which should then see a consistent upturn in results, sponsors wanting to align themselves with the club as a result etc.

Man United and Real Madrid want Jarrad Branthwaite

One player that appears to be of interest to them is Everton’s brilliant 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.

Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United?

According to Fichajes, the Premier League club have moved ahead of Spanish giants, Real Madrid, in their determination to land a player who is destined to go places.

Everton will be determined to hang onto one of their best players of course, however, Sean Dyche is likely to be hamstrung by the Toffees current predicament and their potential relegation through either another points deduction or losing too many games between now and the end of the season.

In that event, Everton will need to offload a number of stars in order to take into account any losses that relegation will foist upon them.

