Manchester United are keen on signing the AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, Manchester United have now joined the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in the race to sign the 16-year-old striker.

However, Camarda will not be able to join the Premier League club until he turns 18 due to post-Brexit rules.

Manchester United are following his situation closely and it will be interesting to see whether they decide to make a move in the near future. The 16-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality first team player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

Manchester United recently signed Rasmus Hojlund to solve their goal scoring problems and the Denmark international has been impressive in recent weeks. However he needs more support in the attack.

Camarda would be a long term project for Manchester United and they should look to bring in and established striker for now.

Francesco Camarda could be tempted to join Man United

Manchester United have proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established stars and they could help the 16-year-old. Italian striker fulfil his tremendous potential as well. They could help him develop further and improve with the right guidance.

A move to Old Trafford could be an attractive proposition for the young player and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done. Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be attractive destinations for Camarda as well.

He would get to work with a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola who has done well to nurture young players throughout his managerial career. Dortmund have a proven track record of giving opportunities to youngsters as well.