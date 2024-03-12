Man United star deletes all references to club on social media sparking exit rumours

After removing all mentions of Manchester United from his social media profiles, Amad Diallo has stoked rumours about his future there.

The 21-year-old seemed ready to contend for a spot in the starting lineup at United this season after making an impression during his loan stint with Championship outfit Sunderland last season.

But after recovering from a knee injury in December, the winger has only made three substitute appearances and has not started a Premier League game this season.

Amad Diallo has seen limited playing time at Man United

Diallo was an unused substitute on Saturday as United defeated Everton 2-0. The winger now seems to have voiced his dissatisfaction at not getting more playing time under Erik Ten Hag.

Picture via Instagram

Supporters of Man United noticed on Monday that Diallo had removed all photos on his Instagram account pertaining to United, leaving just three pictures from his loan spell at Sunderland.

Diallo has been told to leave Man United

Tony Mowbray, Diallo’s manager at Sunderland, encouraged the winger to sign with a La Liga team if he couldn’t find a regular place at United in remarks made towards the end of last season.

‘I have a good feeling for Amad that if he’s not back at United he will go for big, big money to a top Spanish team,’ said the Sunderland boss.

‘He loves football and wants to play so what do you do if you are at Manchester United?

‘I would suggest they would try him at another level and he’d go (on loan) to the Premier League, or go back to Italy or Serie A or Spain. But let’s hope he is playing at Sunderland and banging in goals. There is a better chance if we are in the Premier League, he is playing against Premier League teams.’

Since then, Diallo has been linked to loan moves to Watford and Birmingham for the upcoming transfer window.

The Ivorian’s contract with United expires in a year, and the team has the option to extend it by an additional year.