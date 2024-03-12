Mason Greenwood’s Man United decision has huge implications for Barcelona

Ever since Mason Greenwood joined Getafe on loan from Man United, the winger has been making a name for himself in La Liga.

Away from the glare of the English press and the subsequent publicity his personal decisions have brought into his professional life, the 22-year-old would appear to be content and getting back to somewhere approaching his best.

Mason Greenwood wants to stay at Getafe

It seems that he’s also made a definitive decision that will have huge implications not just for the Red Devils, but also for Spanish giants, Barcelona.

According to Football Insider, he would like to stay in Spain next season, but his preference is to continue at Getafe.

Whether that’s because a rumoured move to the Catalan giants would bring him back into the spotlight or not isn’t clear, though it would almost certainly be a blow to Joan Laporta and Deco if Greenwood stays put at the South Madrid outfit.

From Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man United’s point of view, getting the player off their hands because Greenwood himself has made the decision, would save them from having to make what is clearly a difficult call.

There’s no doubt what he brings to a team when he’s on song, and as a football player he rightly earns plaudits.

However, there will always be question marks over the accusations and rumoured problems in his personal life which ultimately mean he will always be tainted goods for many.