Mikel Arteta guides Arsenal youngsters to record-breaking and historic club victory

The relief around the Emirates Stadium when David Raya’s sensational penalty save sent Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side into the Champions League quarter finals was palpable.

It’s been a while since the Gunners could celebrate getting so far in the premier European competition, but the victory was a reward for their industry and consistency.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have set a new club record

Porto might feel aggrieved on the night, however, when it came down to it, the Portuguese giants just didn’t have what it took to get them over the line.

Arteta is beginning to show week after week that he’s made of the right stuff, and all the Spaniard needs now is a trophy or two to underscore the brilliant job that he’s doing in North London.

The win over Porto was actually a record-breaking one which may have gone unnoticed by many.

According to Sport Bible, before Tuesday night’s game, the North Londoners had won their last three Champions League games by an aggregate score of 12 goals to nil.

The Round of 16 second leg victory meant a fourth home game in the competition unbeaten and without conceding, which had never been done before.

Whilst it might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, particularly if Arsenal were to be bombed out in the next round, they can at least take heart in the fact that they’ve made their own little slice of history.