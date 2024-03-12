Manchester United look to have been handed a positive piece of injury news as midfielder Mason Mount is expected to be fit again after the international break.

Mount has endured a difficult first season at Man Utd, barely featuring for the Red Devils as he got injured back in November, and it seems he’s only now close to coming back.

The England international is back in training now, according to Fabrizio Romano in his post on X below, and it seems he could be ready to play again after the end of the international break, which would be his first appearance in almost five months…

Mount injury update from Fabrizio Romano

?? Mason Mount, expected to be fit and ready after international break as he’s now back to training. Boost for Manchester United after Mount being sidelined since November with a calf problem. pic.twitter.com/Qw4AwqEEfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2024

Mount will have been seen as an exciting signing when he first joined from rivals Chelsea, but it’s fair to say he now faces an uphill struggle to live up to expectations this season unless he comes back absolutely flying once he returns to full fitness.

MUFC fans will be keen to see Mount back on the pitch, but in truth it probably won’t be until next season that they get a realistic chance to see him at his best.

The 25-year-old had many memorable moments during his Chelsea career, though it’s also fair to say that things didn’t end that well for him at Stamford Bridge as he suffered a quiet and underwhelming final campaign at the club.

If Mount doesn’t get going quickly, there will surely be a few United fans starting to question if this was really the right signing.

Still, it’s been a difficult season for the club overall, with so many players spending lengthy spells out injured, while those who’ve been able to play haven’t been consistent enough as Erik ten Hag’s side face a genuine scrap to get back into the top four places after their achievement of Champions League qualification last season.