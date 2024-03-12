Newcastle United have experienced a significant regression this season compared to their achievements in the 2022/23 campaign under Eddie Howe’s management.

While there have been some positive moments, overall, the team has regressed. The impact of injuries has been substantial, and replicating last season’s success was always going to be a daunting task when you factor in it was many of the player’s first time playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Despite having a worse season, the Magpies are still in 10th position in the Premier League and are just seven points behind Manchester United in sixth, so they aren’t a million miles off.

Richard Keys believes that Newcastle’s performance have deteriorated significantly, suggesting that it’s time for a managerial change. He advocates for Jose Mourinho to replace Howe as the new manager for the Toon.

Richard Keys wants Jose Mourinho to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle

Richard Keys has reiterated his suggestion for Jose Mourinho to become the manager of Newcastle United, marking the fourth instance this year that he has made such a recommendation. He expressed on his social media account.

“What’s happened to the Geordie revolution? It was great to see the Toon mixing it with the big boys last season. Why have the wheels come off so quickly? Is it time for phase2? And Jose? There are no guarantees of a trophy in football – unless you employ him.”

Although he has an impressive managerial track record, Mourinho’s reputation has significantly declined in recent years, and for valid reasons. He is not the same manager he once was, and selecting him as Newcastle’s boss over a young coach like Howe would likely be a misstep.

Anyways, with recent reports materialising regarding Mourinho he could well be set to sign a huge deal with one of the Saudi Arabia teams, after previously hinting during his interview at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.