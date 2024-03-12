Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has earned big praise from pundit Garth Crooks after his superb debut season at Stamford Bridge continued last night with his influential display in the Blues’ 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Palmer didn’t get much playing time at former club Manchester City before heading to Chelsea, so it looked a slightly surprising move in some ways, though he’s already more than silenced any doubters he might have had.

The 21-year-old made it into the latest Premier League team of the week in Crooks’ column for BBC Sport, and he’s been praised as a revelation by the pundit for the impact he’s had, while he’s also been talked up for a place in Gareth Southgate’s next England squad.

Palmer’s Chelsea impact earns big praise as youngster is tipped for England place

Discussing Palmer’s hugely impressive start to life at Chelsea, Crooks said: “This kid has been a revelation since his arrival at Stamford Bridge. It was clear that Manchester City weren’t prepared to give him the game time he thought he needed and how could they with Kevin de Bruyne, Silva, Rodri and Foden occupying the space with Jack Grealish getting the occasional game. The smart move was to leave and get the playing time his talent deserved elsewhere.

“Well he did just that and in his first season in top-flight football has scored 11 Premier League goals. It was Palmer’s strike that was cleverly diverted in to the Newcastle goal by Nicolas Jackson but there was no mistake with his superb finish that put Chelsea 2-1 up against the visitors.

“Palmer is an exceptional talent and it will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate – who was watching the youngster perform against the Magpies – selects him in the England squad for the forthcoming internationals. I think he’s earned it.”

How much must Man City be regretting letting Palmer go now?