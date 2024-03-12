Players involved in tunnel confrontation after Arsenal vs Brentford match

A story claims that following Brentford’s loss to Arsenal, many players got into a heated altercation in the tunnel.

On Saturday, Kai Havertz headed in the game-winning goal to give Arsenal all three points at the Emirates Stadium, leaving the Brentford players devastated.

On the pitch, the Brentford players were unable to control their rage as Nathan Collins was given a yellow card for arguing with the referee and Ivan Toney confronted Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, when the team moved into the tunnel, things didn’t get much better, according to John Cross of the Mirror.

After the game, Collins allegedly yelled at referee Rob Jones, calling him a “f***ing disgrace” and a “cheat” as he was being led out of the tunnel by enraged Brentford players and coaching staff, according to Cross.

The FA cannot take any action since Jones left the issue out of his report, but eyewitnesses said “it was all kicking off.”

Collins was incensed that Havertz, who was thought to have dived before his game-winning goal, had not been given a second yellow card.

In retrospect, Brentford can hardly grumble too much about the outcome, despite their objections.

Dermot Gallagher, a former referee, said on Sky Sports that Brentford were “really, really lucky” not to have conceded a penalty when Mads Roerslev fouled Leandro Trossard before the Havertz incident.

According to Gallagher, Havertz and Collins had sufficient contact for the German to avoid being booked for a simulation.

Collins actually ought to have been given a yellow card for waving a hypothetical card at the referee. According to the rules announced at the beginning of the season, the behavior was designated as a “automatic yellow card.”