“The boys would eat him alive” – Man Utd legend names one manager who’s not up to the Red Devils job

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has made it clear he does not think that former Chelsea manager Graham Potter would be up to the task of replacing Erik ten Hag.

Although Potter’s name has occasionally been linked with big jobs, including Man Utd, since he was sacked by Chelsea last season, Yorke simply feels that the English tactician’s experience at Stamford Bridge suggests he’d really struggle with the players in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Potter did some great work at clubs like Brighton and Swansea City, but the move to Chelsea looked like too much of a step up for him, and it is perhaps also hard to imagine him succeeding with United.

The Red Devils may well want to make a change from Ten Hag at the end of the season if things don’t improve soon, with the club now under the control if INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Yorke has named Zinedine Zidane as his ideal pick for the job.

Potter would be eaten alive by Manchester United players, says Yorke

Yorke knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed at MUFC, so club chiefs would probably do well to steer clear of Potter if that’s truly what he thinks about the ex-Blues boss.

Yorke exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone: “I don’t know what the new owners will come in and do, or how much of an influence they’ll have on what’s going on in the dugout or on the pitch. But, listen, you get judged on results, whether you’re a player or a manager.”

He added: “I can’t see Xabi Alonso coming to us because of his Liverpool links. That’s never going to happen. Thomas Tuchel has had his chance at two big clubs but not really done it; saying that, he obviously won the Champions League with Chelsea and I did like him at the beginning, but things haven’t gone well for him since that.

“Who else is out there? They talk about Graham Potter, but the boys would eat him alive, I think, just based on what he did at Chelsea.”