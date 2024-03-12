“He’s a Premier League player” – Glenn Hoddle tips Serie A hit-man for summer switch

Ahead of Napoli’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Barcelona, former England manager and now TV pundit, Glenn Hoddle, spoke of Victor Osimhen in glowing terms.

Although the hit-man wasn’t on target against the Catalans, Hoddle and fellow pundit, Owen Hargreaves, talked up the possibility of Osimhen joining a Premier League club this summer.

He has long been linked with one of Hoddle’s old clubs, Chelsea, of course.

Victor Osimhen could move to the Premier League this summer

“He’s a Premier League player looking at him, the style of him as well,” he said on live on the TNT Sports broadcast (h/t TNT Sports website).

“But he’s got his hunger back. That’s the main thing. I think now he’s back to his best. He’s got the hunger, the movement, he wants to score goals. That’s the big difference, the mindset.”

It’s believed that the Nigerian has a whopping release clause in the region of €130m, which is an incredible amount for any team to be investing in a player.

However, 13 goals and three assists in an injury-hit 2023/24 (WhoScored) to go with the 31 goals that he managed in Napoli’s Scudetto winning campaign shows that he’s virtually a guarantee of goals.

At 25 years of age, he’s coming into the supposed prime years for a player, and that’s likely to be of benefit for the Blues or any other side that looks likely to be in with a shout of signing him.

He was kept quiet by Barcelona’s 17-year-old, Pau Cubarsi, as the Catalans went through to the Champions League quarter-finals, but that one performance shouldn’t be used as a guide to any interested parties.