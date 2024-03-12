Big-money Arsenal signing praised as turning point for the club

Arsenal’s big-money summer signing Declan Rice has earned praise from pundit Garth Crooks after making it into the latest Premier League team of the week.

The England international has been superb since joining the Gunners from West Ham United in the summer in a deal that certainly didn’t come cheap, but which is proving to be worth every penny so far.

As well as his quality and work rate in defensive midfield, Rice has also added goals and assists to his game since joining Arsenal, and he was key again at the weekend as he headed in Ben White’s cross to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead as they eventually beat Brentford.

The 25-year-old’s impact helped send Arsenal top of the table, and it’s fair to say Crooks has been hugely impressed by the player, even if he initially had some doubts about the price tag.

Rice transfer hailed as a turning point for Arsenal

Discussing the impact of the Rice signing, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column: “If Arsenal were to lift the Premier League title then Rice will have had an awful lot to do with it. It won’t merely be down to his beautifully timed run into the box and headed goal against Brentford, but the support he has given to their midfield and especially to Martin Odegaard.

“Having dispensed with the services of Granit Xhaka, who was a good player but a loose cannon, and replaced him with Rice, who is a safe pair of hands, it could ultimately be the turning point in Arsenal’s fortunes.

“The Gunners splashed out on Rice to the tune of £105m, which appeared at the time a ridiculous sum of money but a statement of intent to their fans and more importantly to their competitors. Meanwhile, they currently sit on top of the Premier League table and insist they be taken seriously as title contenders. However, should Arsenal win the title, Rice will have been worth every penny.”