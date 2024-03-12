Video: Robert Lewandowski’s late third for Barcelona takes Champions League tie away from Napoli

Just when it appeared as if Napoli could be getting back into their Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie, Robert Lewandowski calmed Barcelona’s nerves with a late third.

The Polish hit-man was in the right place at the right time to receive a ball from Sergi Roberto and prod it home.

As the ball hit the back of the net, Xavi and his backroom staff leapt from the bench and there was pandemonium in the stands as it seemed that, finally, the Catalans would have something tangible to celebrate.

The strike took the wind out of the Serie A club’s sails and put Barca into the hat for the quarter-final draw on Friday.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo