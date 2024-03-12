Ex-Tottenham man feels more at home in Portugal and Germany than England

When Eric Dier left Tottenham for Bayern Munich, it has to be said that it was one of the more surprising loan transfers of the season.

Keeping Harry Kane company probably wasn’t the worst idea from the Bavarians point of view, and with Dier having also played abroad, albeit in Portugal rather than Germany, he at least had that prior experience to draw upon.

Eric Dier hasn’t felt appreciated in England

The 30-year-old has now opened up to The Times (subscription required) regarding the lack of respect that he felt when playing in the Premier League compared to elsewhere.

“I’ve always felt I’m perhaps more appreciated in Portugal than in England,” he said.

“I’m perhaps not spoken about with the respect I should be with regards to what I’ve done in my career.

“I wouldn’t say the perception of me is positive [in England]. But I don’t feel sorry for myself in the slightest. I know what I’ve done. I know what I haven’t done. No one’s more critical of me than myself.

“It is funny how, abroad, I do tend to receive that appreciation more than at home. I really feel, here in Germany, the club’s appreciation for me.”

With his loan deal at Bayern recently made permanent, Dier can effectively see out his playing days at the Allianz Arena, as long as the manager that takes over from Thomas Tuchel next season sees him as part of the squad moving forward.

Having quickly seen that he wasn’t going to be part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at White Hart Lane, it was imperative for Dier that he found another place to work, and in that sense Bayern saved the day.

However, he doesn’t want to find himself in the same position at the end of this season where he has to prove himself all over again.