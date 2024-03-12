Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Newcastle’s transfer stance on key player

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Kieran Trippier’s situation at Newcastle United after he was targeted by Bayern Munich in January.

The experienced England international full-back has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club as one of the first major signings of their wealthy Saudi owners, but could it be that he’ll soon be on his way out of St James’ Park?

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that Newcastle are happy with Trippier, though we’d have a more concrete idea of what would happen with the 33-year-old by the end of the season.

Newcastle fans will surely feel Trippier still has plenty to offer to Eddie Howe’s side, but at his age it might be worth cashing in if the right offer comes in.

Kieran Trippier in action for Newcastle United

Trippier transfer situation explained in latest Romano column

Providing an update on Trippier and his situation at Newcastle, Romano said: “At the moment Newcastle are still happy with Trippier to stay and be part of their project, that’s why they rejected the chance to sell him to Bayern Munich in the January window. But it’s still March so let’s wait before mentioning final decisions for the summer.”

Newcastle won’t want to risk losing too many key players at once, however, and it may already be that they have some cause for concern about the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, who might not want to stick around at the club if they fail to get into Europe again.

Guimaraes in particular has been strongly linked as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain in Jonathan Johnson’s recent exclusive CaughtOffside column, which you can read in full here.

Newcastle lost 3-2 to Chelsea last night as their struggles under Eddie Howe continue.

