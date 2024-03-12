Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why it wouldn’t be easy for Thomas Tuchel to return to Chelsea

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will be moving on at the end of the season, but Fabrizio Romano has suggested that a second spell at Chelsea looks very complicated.

Tuchel was sacked by the Blues in 2022 in what looked like a bit of a hasty move at the time, with the club struggling ever since they parted ways with the German tactician, who was replaced by Graham Potter, and later Mauricio Pochettino after a spell with Frank Lampard as caretaker manager.

It seems Tuchel didn’t have the easiest relationship with the Chelsea owners before he left Stamford Bridge, so it’s perhaps not surprising that it looks tricky to imagine him going back there once his time at Bayern comes to an end this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained his thoughts on the Tuchel situation, though he also insisted he wasn’t aware of any concrete links to this story anyway.

Tuchel Chelsea return looks difficult, says Romano

Discussing the recent Tuchel speculation, Romano said: “I’m aware there have also been some reports about Thomas Tuchel potentially looking to return to Chelsea once he leaves his position as Bayern Munich manager at the end of this season.

“We know Tuchel will be looking for a new club, but for now I have nothing concrete on a move back to Chelsea. I haven’t heard anything about this and don’t like to guess too much, but what I can say is that for sure it was not an ‘easy’ separation between Tuchel and Chelsea when he left in 2022. So it seems like coming back would also not be easy.

“And, as previously reported, Chelsea’s plan remains to stick with Mauricio Pochettino for now and assess the situation at the end of the season.”

