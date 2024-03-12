Exclusive: Two names in the frame at Chelsea to replace Saudi-bound Sterling

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Nico Williams is an increasingly popular name at Chelsea but that’s not a surprise.

As sources close to CaughtOffside have already noted in the past, the Blues have been monitoring the young Athletic Club de Bilbao player for at least a year.

Olise and Williams potential Sterling replacements at Chelsea

Now the Blues are evaluating the current situation regarding an investment for a new winger to strengthen the attack, especially in light of the possible departure of Raheem Sterling, who remains highly appreciated in Saudi Arabia.

It’s important to remember that Williams – whose contract expires in 2027 – is not the only player on the West London club’s list.

Michael Olise to Chelsea?

In addition to the Spaniard – who has a €55m release clause in his Athletic contract – Chelsea are still monitoring Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, whose clause with the Selhurst Park outfit is set at around €40m.

To date, however, Chelsea’s priority is still to sign a world-class striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Tottenham man feels more at home in Portugal and Germany than England
“I was humbled” – Key Liverpool man opens up about return to Anfield ahead of 2024/25 season
Howe and Tindall raging at 23-year-old Newcastle man at Stamford Bridge

Victor Osimhen remains the main target, with the Blues willing to negotiate with Napoli on the payment terms for his €130m release clause.

Benjamin Sesko always represents a possible alternative, but Napoli themselves are very interested in the Slovenian striker, who they see as the perfect replacement for the Nigerian forward in the summer.

More Stories Michael Olise Nico Williams Raheem Sterling Victor Osimhen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.