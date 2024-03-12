Exclusive: Two names in the frame at Chelsea to replace Saudi-bound Sterling

Nico Williams is an increasingly popular name at Chelsea but that’s not a surprise.

As sources close to CaughtOffside have already noted in the past, the Blues have been monitoring the young Athletic Club de Bilbao player for at least a year.

Olise and Williams potential Sterling replacements at Chelsea

Now the Blues are evaluating the current situation regarding an investment for a new winger to strengthen the attack, especially in light of the possible departure of Raheem Sterling, who remains highly appreciated in Saudi Arabia.

It’s important to remember that Williams – whose contract expires in 2027 – is not the only player on the West London club’s list.

In addition to the Spaniard – who has a €55m release clause in his Athletic contract – Chelsea are still monitoring Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise, whose clause with the Selhurst Park outfit is set at around €40m.

To date, however, Chelsea’s priority is still to sign a world-class striker.

Victor Osimhen remains the main target, with the Blues willing to negotiate with Napoli on the payment terms for his €130m release clause.

Benjamin Sesko always represents a possible alternative, but Napoli themselves are very interested in the Slovenian striker, who they see as the perfect replacement for the Nigerian forward in the summer.