UEFA worried about Liverpool reaching Europa League final, new venue booked

UEFA are worried about Liverpool and other British clubs reaching the Europa League final in May due to the volume of people that could descend onto the Irish capital.

That is according to The Independent, who report that UEFA are talking to Irish authorities about using Croke Park as a spill-off fan zone, as concerns grow over whether Dublin can handle the potential volume of people for the Europa League final.

The European final is set to be played in the 52,000-capacity Aviva Stadium, while Croke Park could host around 82,000 fans as part of its fanzone experience.

The biggest concern is Liverpool reaching the Europa League final due to the Premier League club’s proximity to Ireland and the Reds have huge support on Irish soil.

That problem would double if another British club reached the final, with West Ham and Rangers the most likely to make a run to Dublin.

What chance do Liverpool have of reaching the Europa League final?

Liverpool have a very good chance of reaching the European final and are considered the favourites to lift the trophy in May. Bayer Leverkusen will be the Reds’ biggest threat in stopping them from reaching the final as the German club have yet to lose a match this season.

If the two don’t meet, the Premier League club will likely be there, and it will also be Jurgen Klopp’s last match as manager of Liverpool.

All this is on UEFA’s mind and given their poor history of organising events, this has the potential to be a disaster in May.