Video: Raya the hero for Arsenal as two penalty saves knock Porto out of the Champions League

David Raya was the hero for Arsenal in a nerve-wracking Champions League penalty shoot-out victory over a stubborn Porto side.

The Gunners were made to work throughout their Round of 16 second leg tie, but the steel and determination that Mikel Arteta has brought to his young side was there in spades against a tough European rival.

Arsenal’s spot-kicks were immaculate with Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all successful from 12 years.

Raya had already saved one, so when Galeno stepped up and the keeper dived to his left to palm it away, the hosts were into the quarter-finals and the Emirates Stadium erupted.

