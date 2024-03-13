Club considering loan transfer for Manchester United misfit

Brazilian club Flamengo are reportedly considering a loan move to sign Manchester United winger Antony after his difficult time at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax star has majorly flopped since moving to Man Utd last season, looking nothing like the exciting talent we saw in the Eredivisie.

It now seems that Antony’s future at United is already in major doubt, with journalist Julio Miguel Neto, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, saying that he’s a target for Flamengo, who are weighing up a deal to bring him in on loan for one year.

The 24-year-old may still have a chance of reviving his career if he makes the right move, and it could be that returning to his native Brazil would be the best decision for him at this stage.

It’s clearly not happened for Antony at United, so the club would probably do well to allow him a loan which puts him in the shop window for a while, with the hope that it could get them a decent fee from his sale later on.

Antony transfer: What went wrong for the Brazilian winger at Man United?

Not only did Antony look like a top talent at former club Ajax, but that form also came under Erik ten Hag, who managed him there as well as in Manchester!

So for Antony to struggle so badly after following the Dutch tactician to Old Trafford is a bit of a surprise, though it may well be that off-the-field matters have been getting to him.

As reported by Goal and others, Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has made very serious allegations against the player, which at one point were a police matter.

While it’s not clear what lies in store in the future with this particular case, it makes sense that Antony has perhaps been unable to focus on finding his best form, while it might also simply be that the Premier League proved to be too much of a step up for him.

Antony is also far from the last big-money MUFC signing to struggle at the club, following others such as Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Maguire in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.