Arsenal to announce deal for £50m star in coming days, set to earn more than £120k-a-week

Arsenal have tied down several of their key players in recent months and Ben White is the next Gunners star to have a new deal announced.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba have all signed new contracts at the Emirates Stadium over the last year as Mikel Arteta looks to keep his core group together going forward.

According to Football Insider, Ben White is the next Arsenal player that will have a new contract announced as the North London club will do so in the coming days.

The defender has reached a full agreement with the Premier League outfit and his new deal will see the Englishman get a significant pay rise on his £120,000-a-week wages at the Emirates.

This is a reward for White’s growing influence at Arsenal and the 26-year-old will now be looking to bring trophies to the North London club.

Ben White is a major part of Arsenal’s future

White has enjoyed a prolific campaign for Arsenal this season having notched two goals and four assists across 39 matches, with two of those assists coming in the weekend’s dramatic 2-1 win against Brentford.

Arteta has heavily trusted the Englishman since moving to Arsenal from Brighton as part of a £50m deal in the summer of 2021.

The former Leeds star was originally signed as a centre-back but at Arsenal, he has found a home at right-back and has made the position his own. Arteta is clearly happy with the 26-year-old in that role, hence the new contract.