Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz.

The 24-year-old has been a useful squad player for Real Madrid this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club.

Diaz has eight goals and four assists to his name across all competitions. He is versatile enough to operate in wide areas as well as the number ten. He will add goals, creativity, flair and agility in the final third.

Arsenal could use a versatile attacker like him and a report from OkDiario claims that they would be willing to pay €70 million for the player. The 24-year-old’s signing could allow Mikel Arteta to rotate players like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka more often. Arsenal are currently lacking in depth when it comes to the front three.

Brahim Diaz would thrive at Arsenal

Diaz has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid this season and he could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier league if Arsenal provide him with gametime assurances.

The 24-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Real Madrid will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. Diaz has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could be a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable price at the end of the season. The €70 million outlay might come across as a premium for the player, but Diaz is still only 24 and he has his best years ahead of him. He could sort out the Arsenal attacking unit for the foreseeable future.