24-year-old Arsenal man is priority summer target for Brighton

With Arsenal progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday there was certainly cause for celebration, though Reiss Nelson might’ve been forgiven if he wasn’t in party mood.

The 24-year-old has played just 504 minutes for the Gunners in all competitions this season per WhoScored, with only four starts to his name.

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could sell Reiss Nelson to Brighton

To that end it would be no surprise at all for Nelson to want to move on to pastures new this summer, and according to TeamTalk, he’s a priority target for Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The outlet suggest that the South Coast side have been tracking him for a year but he had previously resisted their overtures given he had been promised more game time by Mikel Arteta, something that hasn’t come to pass.

A fee in the region of £30m has been mooted which, in today’s market, would represent something of a bargain for the Seagulls.

Nelson is still some way from reaching his supposed ‘peak’ years as a player, and if De Zerbi can integrate him at the AMEX Stadium playing a style of football not too dissimilar to that which he’s been used to under Arteta, his signing could prove to be a master stroke by the Italian.

There’s still a few months until the transfer window opens again for business, but only the most fervent of Nelson fans would believe he has a future with the Gunners moving forward.