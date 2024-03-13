Despite joining AC Milan less than two years ago and being shipped out on loan to Atalanta, according to recent reports, midfielder Charles De Ketelaere is a candidate to make a high-profile transfer to the Premier League, and to Arsenal in particular.

The Belgian playmaker endured a tough start to life at the San Siro and has since been allowed to move on in search of more minutes to help boost his confidence. Now with Atalanta until the end of the season, De Ketelaere, 23, has already gone some way to proving his critics wrong.

Directly contributing to 12 goals in 26 Serie A games so far this season, the 23-year-old is enjoying a much-improved individual campaign, and his form, according to Fichajes, is not going unnoticed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal interested in Charles De Ketelaere transfer

Reportedly a summer target for Arsenal, De Ketelaere is considered a ‘valuable’ player, who has the capabilities of ‘making the difference’, by Mikel Arteta.

Currently pushing to win what would be their first Premier League title since 2004, as well as reaching the Champions League quarter-finals after beating FC Porto on Tuesday night, the Gunners are one of Europe’s most in-form teams and could look to bolster their chances of major silverware next season by adding AC Milan’s number 90 to their ranks.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United have also been credited with an interest, however, given Arteta’s record of making young, technical players flourish, such as Martin Odegaard, De Ketelaere would almost certainly be intrigued by the prospect of playing in London and taking his career to the next level.