Aston Villa are closing in on the capture of Keilan Quinn from West Bromwich Albion.

According to reports, the highly-rated midfielder has already said his goodbyes and he is now preparing to move to the West Midlands club.

Quinn has been an important player for the West Brom youth team and he will join up with the Aston Villa Academy. The 16-year-old is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of him. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The deal is reportedly worth in excess of £1 million and the transfer could prove to be a major bargain if Quinn manages to fulfil his potential with the Premier League side. The fee seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential.

Aston Villa have an exciting project and they are pushing for European qualification. The opportunity to join them will be tempting for the young midfielder and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the first-team setup in the coming seasons.