Video: Atletico Madrid and Inter go blow for blow with quickfire goals, Griezmann is back

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan’s Champions League round of 16 match has got off to a flying start as two quickfire goals has it level at 1-1.

The Italian side come into Wednesday night’s clash with a 1-0 lead from the first leg and that really should be wider given the Serie A club’s dominance at the San Siro.

Inter took the lead in tonight’s game after 33 minutes through Federico Dimarco, which was a well-worked goal.

It looked like the Italians would take control of the match with their 2-0 lead on aggregate but Atletico Madrid would equalise almost immediately through Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been missing for the La Liga side in recent weeks but he is back with a bang and will be looking to help his team level the tie over the second 45 minutes.

Watch: Well-worked Federico Dimarco gives Inter Milan the lead

Federico Dimarco gives Inter the lead! ?? Atletico Madrid now trail by two goals on aggregate… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/CMqL15xjsf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024

From back to front in a flash! ?? Federico Dimarco with a clinical finish in Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/RfpWuEBHqi — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2024

Watch: Antoine Griezmann is back for Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann with an instant response! ? It's 1-1! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/TkRSY5OGwL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024