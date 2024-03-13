Video: Memphis Depay rescues Atletico Madrid from Champions League elimination

Memphis Depay has levelled Atletico Madrid’s Champions League round of 16 tie with Inter Milan with a very late goal to save the La Liga side from elimination. 

The Italian side came into tonight’s second leg with a 1-0 lead and they doubled that by going a goal ahead through Federico Dimarco on Wednesday night.

However, Antoine Griezmann would pull one back not long after and with a very late goal, Depay has levelled the tie to send it to extra time.

The Dutch star produced a lethal finish during the 87th minute and with 30 minutes to go, the former Man United man will be looking for another.

