Video: Memphis Depay rescues Atletico Madrid from Champions League elimination

Memphis Depay has levelled Atletico Madrid’s Champions League round of 16 tie with Inter Milan with a very late goal to save the La Liga side from elimination.
The Italian side came into tonight’s second leg with a 1-0 lead and they doubled that by going a goal ahead through Federico Dimarco on Wednesday night.
However, Antoine Griezmann would pull one back not long after and with a very late goal, Depay has levelled the tie to send it to extra time.
The Dutch star produced a lethal finish during the 87th minute and with 30 minutes to go, the former Man United man will be looking for another.
Watch: Memphis Depay rescues Atletico Madrid from Champions League elimination
A HUGE GOAL FROM DEPAY! ?
Memphis Depay grabs a late goal for Atletico Madrid and it looks as though we're heading into extra-time! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/fMYYV8QTKl
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2024
THE LATE LATE SHOW FT. MEMPHIS DEPAY ?
ATLETI LEVEL THE TIE. 2-2. ? pic.twitter.com/StB0GTiOof
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2024