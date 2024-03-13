Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Michael Edwards rejected Man Utd & Chelsea for Liverpool return

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into why Michael Edwards turned down Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as other major clubs in Europe, before returning to Liverpool yesterday.

Edwards previously had a spell as sporting director at Anfield and earned a great reputation after doing smart business for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, all of whom became world class performers throughout the best moments of the Jurgen Klopp era.

Edwards is now back in an even more senior role under FSG, and Romano has exclusively told CaughtOffside about how interest from Liverpool specifically made a difference when it came to persuading him to make a return to football.

Edwards Liverpool return – all you need to know

“We start with important news that broke yesterday, with Michael Edwards officially confirmed as returning to Liverpool. He’s agreed to come back to Liverpool in a crucial role under FSG as they prepare for the start of a new era this summer when Jurgen Klopp will step down as manager,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Edwards initially rejected Liverpool’s advances, but another round of talks sealed the deal. He was also on the shortlist of multiple other clubs in the recent years, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but also clubs from abroad. He was never attracted by any possibility until Liverpool returned, it made the difference.

“Meanwhile, Richard Hughes will also leave Bournemouth for Liverpool at the end of the season to form part of the new structure under Edwards. Hughes has done impressive work at Bournemouth and it looks like a smart appointment.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be glad that two of their biggest rivals missed out on a transfer specialist like Edwards, who is clearly very personally committed to the Reds.