Erik ten Hag has asked Man United to replace Casemiro with 25-year-old star

According to Fichajes, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has requested that the team recruit Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana to replace Casemiro this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a highly-regarded defensive midfield player in the transfer window, and this might lead to a high-profile player leaving at the end of the season.

After his loan agreement expires, Sofyan Amrabat is probably going to leave. With the club’s goal of lowering the wage bill, Casemiro might follow him out the door.

Man United are looking to replace Casemiro

Despite arriving in England in a big money move, the Brazilian was impressive in his debut season at Old Trafford, but he has found it difficult to repeat his outstanding performances from the previous season.

He performed poorly once again over the weekend as Man United defeated Everton 2-0.

Amadou Onana and Joao Neves had already been linked to the Red Devils in recent weeks, but according to Fichajes, Ten Hag has requested Fofana to take Casemiro’s position.

United are not the only team after the Frenchman. Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to the 25-year-old, who could be signed for €30 million.

Fofana could be ideal for Man United

During his tenure at Monaco, Fofana has improved as a holding midfielder.

Because of his outstanding form for the French club, the midfielder has earned 15 caps for France.

Fofana has been a pillar for his team this season. In his 23 Ligue 1 games thus far, he has managed three assists and one goal.

Man United are expected to strengthen a number of positions in the summer and signing a midfielder is high on their priority list.