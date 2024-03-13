Fabrizio Romano names position Chelsea will strengthen this summer, 22-year-old could leave Blues

This summer is a key one for the future of Chelsea and Mauricio Pocheetino already knows that he wants a left-back ahead of next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are monitoring the transfer market for a left-back as the Blues expect Ian Maatsen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and given his top performances for the Bundesliga club so far, they will likely turn his move into a permanent one.

That will bring in some cash for Chelsea to spend on a left-back of their own but according to Romano, they will have to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester United for stars in that position.

How does Chelsea’s left-back situation look?

When everyone is fit, Ben Chilwell is likely to be Chelsea’s starting left-back but the Englishman has performed poorly this season.

Levi Colwill is another option Pochettino has used during the current campaign as the natural centre-back can help his team be more defensively solid.

Marc Cucurella can also play the role but just like Maatsen, the Spaniard is expected to be sold this summer.

It is uncertain who Pochettino will go for to fill the left-back role in his squad but the smart choice would be to give Maatsen a chance to prove himself.

The defender has looked very exciting so far during his loan spell at Dortmund, providing his team with a goal and two assists across 10 matches so far.

The Dutch star also had a good spell at Burnley last season so why can’t he become an important player for Chelsea over the coming years?