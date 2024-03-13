After making a contentious remark during Tuesday night’s CBS Champions League coverage of Arsenal vs. Porto, Jamie Carragher has drawn criticism from fans.

After defeating Porto on penalties, Arsenal won the match and advanced to the competition’s quarterfinals for the first time since the 2009–10 campaign.

With the win over Porto, Mikel Arteta’s team created history by becoming the first team to win four straight Champions League home games without conceding a goal.

With CBS covering the match in presence of Thierry Henry, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, host Kate Abdo was the subject of an uncomfortable joke.

Former Liverpool player Carragher made a personal remark that went too far. The show faced a great deal of criticism because of the former defender.

When Carragher requested Abdo to wear an Arsenal shirt at the end of the broadcast, Abdo declined.

“No I’m loyal,” The presenter responded to Carragher.

After that, Carragher made a joke about Abdo’s relationship with American boxing trainer Malik Scott, which sparked a scandal.

“Loyal to who? Not to Malik,” Carragher’s statement caused Henry and Richards, two other pundits, to go silent.

Carragher tried to cover up the awkward moment with laughing, but Abdo shot back, making it obvious that the joke hadn’t gone down well with the panel.

“What? Why would you even say that?” Abdo told Carragher.

Social media users were quick to criticise Carragher and even suggested that CBS fire him, so Abdo wasn’t the only one who saw fault with the joke.

Fans on social media wrote:

“Not just for Kate Abdo but for all women, CBS must absolutely sack Carragher for this cheap shot.”

“Oi he’s getting sacked man.”

“Carragher just ruined this legendary CBS lineup. He might get sacked for that.”