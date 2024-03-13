Roberto De Zerbi’s approach is perfect for the Reds, according to former midfielder and manager of Liverpool Graeme Souness.

Since joining the Premier League, the Brighton manager has made an impression, and this summer, he’s been linked to many high-profile positions, including taking over at Liverpool in place of Jurgen Klopp.

After former Brighton manager Graham Potter left for Chelsea, the 44-year-old De Zerbi joined Brighton in September 2022.

De Zerbi has impressed at Brighton

For the first time in Brighton’s history, De Zerbi led the team to sixth place in the Premier League and Europa League qualification.

Brighton supporters like De Zerbi for his playing style, enthusiasm on the sidelines, and openness with the media.

After initially objecting to De Zerbi’s appointment upon joining Brighton, Souness now thinks the he would be a good match at Anfield following Klopp’s departure this summer.

“It’s the style of football he’s playing that makes him attractive and I enjoy watching them,” Souness told talkSPORT. “Graham Potter left them in a very healthy situation. You generally get a football management job because the roof is leaking and there’s problems.

“The Brighton job at that time was a good job to take and I think he’s done well. They’ve hit the wall a bit but does that warrant him getting one of the elite jobs? I’m not so sure.

“You look at Liverpool at the end of the season and you get that job, what a dream job that is. Will he be in the frame? Yeah, because of the brand of football he plays, that will be attractive to people. Is [Xabi] Alonso the favourite? I believe he’s talking to Bayern Munich.”

Replacing Klopp is a monumental task

Whether it is Alonso or Zerbi or even Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, who has also been linked to Liverpool, replacing Klopp is not going to be easy.

The German resides in the heart of Liverpool fans for his services to the club and the community.

Liverpool need someone who can represent the club on and off the pitch, just like their favourite manager Klopp had done for so long.