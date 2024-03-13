‘I think Chelsea..’ – Finance expert drops Chelsea point deduction bombshell

In their 2023–24 accounts, Chelsea will be “very close to the limit” of financial restrictions unless they make a sizable profit from player sales this summer.

According to financial expert Kieran Maguire, who spoke with Football Insider, Chelsea might potentially break the law due to the amortisation expenses associated with their high-profile signings.

Last Thursday, the Blues revealed their 2022–23 financial statements, which showed a £513 million revenue and a £90 million total deficit.

Chelsea could be in trouble

Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules stipulate that top-tier teams cannot incur losses more than £105 million over a three-year period. Chelsea experienced a loss of £121 million in their 2021–22 accounts.

Chelsea owner Toddy Boehly’s crazy spending might cost the club dearly in the near future.

In order to avoid losing points, the Londoners are now under pressure to turn a profit on player sales.

“It looks as if Chelsea are okay as far as their 2022-23 finances are concerned,” Maguire told Football Insider’s Sean Fisher.

“I think the big challenge will be in 2023-24 with what looks set to be a season with no European payout and a significant chance of not qualifying for Europe in 2024-25 as well.

“They will also have a much higher amortisation cost following the significant investment that we’ve seen over the past two seasons.

“Even with their extended contracts, I think Chelsea will be very close to the limit unless their player trading model can match the high numbers spent on bringing players in with player sales.

“So there will be a lot of intrigue with regards to what Chelsea does in the summer, especially before the 30th of June.”

A number of players are expected to leave Chelsea

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, defenders Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Ian Maatsen, midfielders Carney Chukuwuemeka and Conor Gallagher, wingers Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling, and Hakim Ziyech, and strikers Romelu Lukaku, David Datro Fofana, and Armando Broja are among those reportedly likely to be sold, according to a reports from Football London.

Without a question, Chelsea have dominated the transfer market out of all the Premier League teams over the past several seasons.

It’s up for debate whether or not that has truly worked to their advantage, but there seems to be no slowing down the steady influx and outgoing of players.