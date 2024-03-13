Glen Johnson thinks Liverpool just needs to search the enormous talent pools in the Premier League to find a suitable Mohamed Salah successor.

Salah’s contract expires in 2025, and while teams may show interest in signing him this summer, he should not give up on his goal to continue setting records at the highest level.

Uncertain if they would make another bid, Saudi Arabia made a £150 million offer last summer.

Any new manager who takes over won’t likely want to lose Salah right away. They would be losing a large share of their league goal contributions, but after seven years with the team, they will need to get ready for his inevitable exit.

Speaking to DAZN (via Liverpool World), Johnson expressed his belief that his replacement will undoubtedly come from the Premier League since having someone with this kind of experience will lessen the likelihood that he will fail, regardless of who it is.

“I think it’s always a safer bet getting someone that has done it in the Premier League already. We know that the Premier League is the best league in the world by miles.

“To have a player that’s capable of making and scoring goals who’s proven is a lot safer. Grabbing someone from Italy, for example, they’re good players and they can score good goals – but the Premier League’s just so different. It’s a bit risky.”

There aren’t many choices for them in the league, both in terms of stated targets and available options.

Pedro Neto of Wolves, a gifted winger who has been linked to the team, is one name that has been mentioned recently.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace is another player with a ton of talent; his devastating left foot has allowed him to produce spectacular long-range goals and free kicks.