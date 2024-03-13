Jurgen Klopp makes definitive decision on Liverpool stay after Edwards confirmed

The announcement of Michael Edwards by Liverpool this week heralds a new dawn at the club, after Jurgen Klopp had announced his departure from the Anfield outfit earlier in the season.

Both Edwards, in his previous role as sporting director, and Klopp worked wonderfully well together, and the former should earn the plaudits for helping to secure players that took the Reds to Champions League and Premier League glory.

There had been a suggestion that the German would perhaps reverse his decision to leave after Edwards was confirmed, however, Klopp quickly put paid to that when asked in his pre-match press conference for the Europa League game against Sparta Prague.

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp won’t reverse his decision to leave

“No, because – and it is very important in the job – he is not dumb. It’s not a subject to talk about, to be honest,” he said to gathered media including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“Can you imagine I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not. I cannot say what I said… It would be like, ‘Never, ever for another club in England’ and then [I] signed for next year for a neighbour or whatever, or whoever needs a coach.

Regardless of how this season ends up, Klopp can ride off into the sunset in the knowledge that he’s marked an era at Liverpool.

Part of Edwards’ remit is expected to be the hiring of Klopp’s replacement, so the pressure is on the new football CEO from the get-go.

Whomever comes in is likely to find the job to be a bit of a poisoned chalice in much the same way as David Moyes did when taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United.