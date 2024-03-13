Kylian Mbappe’s anger as shop owner uses French player’s name to sell kebabs

Being one of, if not the best football player on the planet, you’d think that Kylian Mbappe would have more to worry about that suing a shop owner for using his name to sell kebabs.

The Frenchman continues to raise the bar in terms of consistency in performance levels and goalscoring, with WhoScored noting that the 25-year-old already has 34 goals and four assists for his club in all competitions during 2023/24.

If we add in goals for his country too, this rises to an incredible 52 goals and 11 assists from 51 appearances.

Mbappe’s lawyers set to sue kebab shop owner

He is feted wherever he goes and whilst that level of status and celebrity would arguably go to the heads of many players, Mbappe has continued to not let it detract from his performances and the way in which he leads.

Clearly, however, there are some things that he and his legal team just can’t abide, and that is taking his name without having the decency to ask or pay for the privilege.

That appears to be what’s happened with a well-known influencer opening a kebab shop in Marseille.

According to ESPN, Mohamed Henni has been selling kebabs that have been advertised as ‘baker round bread, as round as Mbappe’s skull.’

The outlet also go on to report that Delphine Verheyden, a lawyer working on behalf of the Mbappe family, has sent a letter to Henni giving him eight days to take Mbappe’s name from the menu before they will proceed to a court action.

That hasn’t apparently gone down well with Henni who took to Instagram and ranted; “Are you not ashamed? You have nothing else to do? Suing me for something so futile? It is incredible. I can’t believe it.”

It’s difficult to see why Henni should be so uptight about the situation because it looks like he’s getting off lightly.

Mbappe can at least get back to winning ways with Paris Saint-Germain and not worry about such trivial issues.