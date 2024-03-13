Big European club left stunned by manager’s sudden resignation

Maurizio Sarri has resigned as the coach of Lazio on Wednesday and will be replaced by assistant Giovanni Martusciello for the rest of the season.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that the 65-year-old has stepped away from the Italian club, with the Serie A side confirming the news on Wedensday.

“S.S. Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has handed in his resignation as head coach of the first team,” the Italian club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his professional and personal life.

“At the same time, the club communicates that it has decided to entrust Giovanni Martusciello with the technical leadership.”

Why has Maurizio Sarri left Lazio?

Sarri has been the coach of Lazio since 2021 and helped the Rome-baed outfit into the Champions League this season.

However, the Serie A team have lost five of their last six games across all competitions.

Lazio have been knocked out of the Champions League and sit ninth in the league, 11 points off of the top four spots.

It has not been a good season for the club but it is still salvageable as they can still qualify for a European tournament and the Coppa Italia is still up for grabs.