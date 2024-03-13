Leeds face promotion headache as EFL make plan for Leicester and Coventry

Leeds United face potential promotion uncertainty after their prospected play-off final date has been changed at short notice to allow for the FA Cup final.

The FA have scheduled the FA Cup final for Saturday, May 25, which would be just 24 hours after the EFL’s Championship play-off final.

However, with Leicester City and Coventry still in the FA Cup and through to this weekend’s quarter-finals, where they will play Chelsea and Wolves respectively, both teams could, although unlikely, reach the cup competition’s final, meaning, given their Championship standing, the FA Cup final, or play-off final would need to be re-arranged.

Consequently, it has been reported that plans are in place, should a situation occur where a Championship side reaches the FA Cup final, to move the dates of both fixtures. This could leave Leeds United, who currently sit second in the Championship table, facing some major uncertainty, especially if they slip outside of the automatic promotion spots.