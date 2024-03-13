Leeds United are prepared to sell Marc Roca at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that they are open to accepting offers for the 27-year-old and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Real Betis in the Spanish league and it wouldn’t be surprising if the midfielder is keen on a permanent exit as well.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the top flight and it remains to be seen whether they can return to the Premier League.

Roca will want to compete at a high level at this stage of his career and leaving Leeds permanently could be ideal for him. Meanwhile, Leeds need players who are committed to the cause and therefore selling Roca would be ideal for them as well.

The midfielder has picked up four goals and three assists across all competitions this season and Leeds will be hoping to sell him for a respectable fee in the summer.