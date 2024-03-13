Leicester set to lose first-team player in his prime to Champions League club

With just nine games of the 2023/24 Championship season left to play, Leicester are still hanging on in their at the top of the table.

Those sides below them have reeled them right in, however, after Enzo Maresca’s side had a huge wobble a few weeks ago.

The outcome of which two teams will go up automatically and who will be champions is too close to call at this stage, but after having led the table for virtually the entire campaign, everyone connected with the Foxes would be crestfallen to drop out of contention at the business end.

Leicester transfer news: Wilfred Ndidi could join Galatasaray

Every player still has a part to play, even if their intention is to move on during the summer.

That is likely to apply to Wilfred Ndidi.

An automatic pick when he’s fit, Ndidi is out of contract at the end of the season and, according to Aspor, is likely to sign for Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

The outlet note the club’s interest in him last summer, but nothing ever came of their interest.

Where they’ll be able to seduce the 27-year-old is that they are likely to be able to offer him Champions League football next season.

At present, Gala sit top of the Turkish Super Lig, and failure to qualify for the premier European competition would be a huge surprise.