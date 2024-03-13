Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

A report from Tutto Juve claims that the midfielder is a target for multiple Premier League clubs but Liverpool are particularly interested in securing his services.

The Dutch international midfielder is valued at €60 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to pay up.

Juventus are keen on signing the midfielder as well but it is fair to assume that they could struggle to compete with a Premier League club financially.

Koopmeiners has established himself as a quality performer in the Italian league and the 26-year-old could be open to taking the next step in his career.

The 26-year-old has 12 goals and four assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Teun Koopmeiners might fancy Liverpool move

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool can be quite tempting for him. In addition to that, he will be able to reunite with his compatriots Virgil Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo if he moves to Anfield.

The two players could certainly play a key role when it comes to convincing the player to join Liverpool.

Liverpool need more depth in the midfield especially when Thiago Alcantara moves on as a free agent in the summer. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal done for the Dutch midfielder in the coming months.

Liverpool are likely to secure Champions League football at the end of the season and they have a formidable squad. Koopmeiners will certainly relish the idea of competing for major trophies with them in the coming seasons.